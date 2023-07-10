Larry Nassar reportedly stabbed in prison while serving time for sexually abusing young top athletes

Larry Nassar, the disgraced former sports coach who sexually assaulted hundreds of athletes, has reportedly been stabbed in a prison fight.

Nassar, who is currently serving decades behind bars for sexual abuse convictions in state and federal court, was allegedly stabbed in the back and in the chest, according to a report from The Associated Press on Monday.

The AP cited sources familiar with the incident. Nassar is reportedly in stable condition.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed that an incident occurred at a penitentiary in Florida, but did not specifically confirm whether Nassar was involved.

“For privacy, safety, and security reasons, the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) does not discuss the conditions of confinement for any inmate or group of inmates including medical status,” a spokesperson told Law&Crime in response to an inquiry. “However, we can confirm on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at approximately 2:35 pm, an inmate was assaulted at the United States Penitentiary (USP) Coleman II, in Sumterville, Florida. Responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures. Staff requested Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and life-saving efforts continued. The inmate was transported by EMS to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation.”

A search of BOP records shows that Nassar is currently imprisoned at USP Coleman II, a high security facility housing 1,214 male offenders.

The spokesperson added that the FBI was notified of the incident and that no staff or other inmates were injured and “at no time was the public in danger.” An internal investigation is underway.

Nassar was a doctor for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University for decades, during which time he is believed to have sexually abused hundreds of young female athletes. He pleaded guilty in July 2017 to federal charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material, as well as destroying and concealing evidence, and was sentenced to 60 years in prison.

In November 2017, he pleaded guilty in Michigan state court to seven counts of first-degree criminal sexual assault and was ultimately sentenced in 2018 to 40 to 175 years in prison.

His victims included top Olympic gymnasts Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, and Aly Raisman, among others. At Nassar’s sentencing, Ingham County Judge Rosemarie Aquilina heard victim impact statements from more than 150 survivors of Nassar’s abuse.

