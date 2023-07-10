A convicted sex offender kidnapped a 10-year-old girl and murdered her, according to cops in Rockford, Illinois.

Speaking in a press conference Sunday, Police Chief Carla Redd said they are still investigating why Antonio Monroe, 44, was there. He lived in the Chicago-area city of Blue Island, about 100 miles away, records show.

The victim’s mother called authorities Saturday, saying her 6-year-old daughter returned home and said a man took her 10-year-old sister, cops said.

Officers said they responded at approximately 12:07 p.m. A man flagged police down about a half-hour later at 12:40 p.m. He said he found a child unresponsive outside a home in the 1200 block of 9th Avenue.

“Upon arrival, officers located the child and began administrating CPR,” officers said. “Rockford Fire Department arrived on scene and transported the child to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased.”

A police officer along with his K9 found another man at the scene. He allegedly matched the description of the suspect.

“The man, later identified as Antonio Monroe, was taken into custody after a brief struggle,” officers wrote. “He was taken to a local hospital for an unrelated issue and once released, Monroe will be transported to the Winnebago County Jail.”

Monroe was “not very forthcoming” when he encountered officers, the chief said.

He is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery/strangulation, and two counts of kidnapping.

Sex offender records show he sexually assaulted a 19-year-old in Peoria County when he was 31. The charge was criminal sexual assault/force.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara called it “a real-life nightmare with a real-life monster.”

“From the time my phone rang yesterday in regards to this incident, my stomach has been in a knot,” Redd told reporters. “I met with the mom yesterday. My deepest condolences to that family. No one ever wants to get a knock on the door and hear from the police that their child has been murdered. Especially an innocent child. 10 years old, seemingly doing nothing and definitely not deserving of such a heinous crime.”

She thanked the witness for flagging down officers.

A reporter asked about what happened before the incident.

The chief was vague because of the ongoing investigation, but said there was “some conversation that took place before the horrific event.”

Officers did not identify the slain child. Her sister was treated and released, the chief said.

