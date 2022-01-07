Judge Dismisses Misdemeanor Forcible Touching Case Against Former N.Y. Governor Andrew Cuomo, Seals Case File

A judge in Albany, N.Y. on Friday agreed to dismiss a misdemeanor complaint against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D). The judge, Albany City Court Judge Holly Trexler, also sealed the case file.
Judge Trexler’s move was the result of a motion to dismiss the case by Cuomo’s attorneys, which was not contested by prosecutors with the office of Albany County District Attorney David Soares (D).
The office of Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple (D) filed a misdemeanor complaint against Cuomo in late October 2021. The document accused Cuomo of a single sex crime, forcible touching, under Section 130.52 of the New York State Penal Law. The incident allegedly occurred on the second floor of the governor’s mansion between 3:51 p.m. and 4:07 p.m. on Dec. 7, 2020.
“This court is acutely aware of the fact that the district attorney’s office has unfettered discretion to determine whether to prosecute a particular suspect or case,” the judge said in rubbishing the matter. “And, that superior courts have in the state of New York have long and consistently held that the courts may not and should not interfere with the discretion of a district attorney.”
The court then granted the joint application by the D.A.’s office to dismiss the case and sealed the matter.
Cuomo appeared only briefly on camera during the hearing. He was seated to the left of Glavin and her co-counsel. He was wearing a navy suit, a white shirt, a blue tie, a black face mask, and what appeared to be a lapel pin bearing the Great Seal of the State of New York — similar to the ones he wore in office.
After the brief hearing, Glavin held a brief 2:00 p.m. online news conference.
“This case has now been shown to be what it always was, which was a blatant political act by an astonishingly unprofessional unprofessional rogue sheriff,” Glavin said. “No jury would have found Ms. Commisso credible. That is why this case was dismissed. As the governor has said, this simply did not happen. Today, reason and the rule of law prevailed. Not politics, rhetoric, or mob mentality.”
The charging document filed against Cuomo did not directly name the accuser. However, other documents released in connection with a sexual harassment probe by New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) indicated that Brittany Commisso claimed Cuomo groped her breast on Dec. 7, 2020. Commisso has since publicly discussed the accusations in a joint television and newspaper interview with CBS News and the Albany Times-Union.
Read the original charging document below:
Read the DA’s press release surrounding his decision to drop the matter below:
