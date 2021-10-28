Misdemeanor Sex Crime Complaint Filed Against Former N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo; Report Says Summons Was ‘Prematurely Issued’

Law&Crime has obtained a copy of a misdemeanor complaint charging former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) with a single sex crime. It alleges that Cuomo “committed the Class A misdemeanor of Forcible Touching” under Section 130.52 of the New York State Penal Law while on the second floor of the governor’s mansion between 3:51 p.m. and 4:07 p.m. on Dec. 7, 2020.

“A person is guilty of Forcible Touching when such a person intentionally, and for no legitimate purpose forcibly touches the sexual or other intimate parts of another person for the purpose of degrading or abusing such person, or for the purpose of gratifying the actor’s sexual desire,” the document states.

The name of the alleged victim has been redacted from the form.

The complaint document, which Law&Crime obtained from a source closely connected to the case, contains a court clerk’s stamp dated Thursday, Oct. 28. It was signed by Amy Kowalski, an investigator from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office.

The office of Albany County District Attorney David Soares did not respond to phone calls placed by Law&Crime seeking comment about the matter. Cuomo attorney Rita Glavin also did not immediately respond to a voice mail from Law&Crime seeking reaction and comment.

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D), who is reportedly planning to announce her own run for governor, said the criminal case demonstrated the effectiveness of her own office’s handling of the matter.

“From the moment my office received the referral to investigate allegations that former Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, we proceeded without fear or favor,” James said. “The criminal charges brought today against Mr. Cuomo for forcible touching further validate the findings in our report.”

The Albany, N.Y. Times Union reported that a separate criminal summons “was prematurely issued . . . after a sheriff’s investigator filed paperwork with the court summarizing their investigation and seeking to begin the process of obtaining a criminal complaint.” The New York Post said Cuomo was “expected to be arrested next week.”

Under New York criminal procedure law, a summons is separate from an accusatory instrument. As the law points out, an accusatory instrument does precisely what its title suggests — makes accusations and commences a criminal action. The misdemeanor complaint filed Thursday against Cuomo is an example of one type of accusatory instrument. Here’s Section 100.10 of the criminal procedure law:

A “misdemeanor complaint” is a verified written accusation by a person, filed with a local criminal court, charging one or more other persons with the commission of one or more offenses, at least one of which is a misdemeanor and none of which is a felony. It serves as a basis for the commencement of a criminal action, but it may serve as a basis for prosecution thereof only where a defendant has waived prosecution by information pursuant to subdivision three of section 170.65.

A summons, however, orders a defendant to appear before a judge to actually face the accusations. Here’s the precise language of Section 130.10:

A summons is a process issued by a local criminal court directing a defendant designated in an information, a prosecutor’s information, a felony complaint or a misdemeanor complaint filed with such court, or by a superior court directing a defendant designated in an indictment filed with such court, to appear before it at a designated future time in connection with such accusatory instrument. The sole function of a summons is to achieve a defendant’s court appearance in a criminal action for the purpose of arraignment upon the accusatory instrument by which such action was commenced.

Other rules apply to the type of information required in an accusatory instrument.

Cuomo announced he would resign in early August amid multiple accusations of sexual harassment and growing calls for his impeachment.

The governor initially tried to remain in office following the release of a 165-page investigative report featuring complaints from 11 women. The accusers alleged everything from harassment to a groping incident that the governor’s own lawyer characterized as a claim of “assault.”

The Albany County Sheriff’s Office said a few days prior to the then-governor’s resignation announcement that one of Cuomo’s accusers had filed an official complaint. Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple (D), in a rare Saturday news conference on Aug. 7, pointed reporters to the Attorney General’s 165-page report and said in reference to one accuser that “at this point, I’m very comfortable and safe saying that she is, in fact, a victim.”

The next day, Cuomo executive assistant Brittany Commisso went public for the first time, saying, “What he did to me was a crime.”

Read the charging document below.

This is a developing story . . .

Law&Crime’s Matt Naham and Adam Klasfeld contributed to this report.

