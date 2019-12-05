George Conway: You Don’t Need a Fancy Law Degree to Understand the President ‘Is a Criminal’

While Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was speaking and urging the House Judiciary Committee to draft articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, George Conway was tweeting that you don’t need an Ivy League law degree to “understand” or “be concerned” that POTUS is “a criminal.”

I don’t that it’s elitist, or that you need a law degree from Yale, to either understand or to be concerned that the president of the United States is a criminal. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 5, 2019

“I don’t [think] that it’s elitist, or that you need a law degree from Yale, to either understand or to be concerned that the president of the United States is a criminal,” the Never Trump attorney husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway opined on the president’s social media platform of choice.

Pelosi said on Thursday morning that the House should move forward with articles of impeachment against the president because “he is trying to corrupt, once again, the election for his own benefit.”

“The president has engaged in abuse of power undermining our national security and jeopardizing the integrity of our elections. His actions are in defiance of the vision of our Founders and the oath of office that he takes to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States,” Pelosi said. “Sadly, but with confidence and humility, with allegiance to our Founders and our heart full of love for America, today I’m asking our chairman to proceed with articles of impeachment.”

Pelosi also cited the Wednesday testimony of constitutional law experts; they said that president’s conduct regarding Ukraine constituted impeachable offenses. George Washington University Law Prof. Jonathan Turley, the lone legal expert called by Republicans, said the case made by Democrats up to now has been thin. Despite this, he said that “the use of military aid for a quid pro quo to investigate one’s political opponent, if proven, can be an impeachable offense.”

Conway is suggesting that you don’t need to be Prof. Turley, Harvard Law Prof. Noah Feldman, University of North Carolina Law Prof. Michael Gerhardt, or Stanford Law Prof. Pamela Karlan to “understand or be concerned” that President Trump is a “criminal.”

Conway, who typically sticks to Twitter and to the op-ed pages, saw fit to go on cable news (MSNBC) and provide commentary as the impeachment inquiry has unfolded. He has not shied away of late from criticizing his spouse directly and indirectly.

Kellyanne Conway blasted Prof. Karlan on Thursday morning for the dig at the president that mentioned Barron Trump.

