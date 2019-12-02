George Conway Responds to Kellyanne Conway on Twitter: ‘Your Boss Apparently Thought So’

Up to now, suspected subtweets were the extent of Never Trump Attorney George Conway’s Twitter criticism of Kellyanne Conway. On Monday, George Conway responded directly to something the White House counselor had to say.

WATCH: Sleepy Joe is Creepy Joe. We need Ukraine’s help to defeat THIS guy? https://t.co/QsCwihXAB6 — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) December 2, 2019

“WATCH: Sleepy Joe is Creepy Joe. We need Ukraine’s help to defeat THIS guy?” Kellyanne Conway said, sharing a video of 2020 Democratic hopeful Joe Biden talking about his “hairy legs.” She’s asking, in other words, who needs to Ukraine’s help (i.e. announcements of investigations into Biden and his son) to win in 2020 when Biden is telling children stories like these.

Your boss apparently thought so. https://t.co/yje099pkPU — George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 2, 2019

George Conway directly responded to his wife’s tweet, saying, “Your boss apparently thought so.” Conway has previously wondered, generally, how someone could be a spokesperson for Trump; he also lamented seeing “someone sacrifice her integrity like this” for Trump.

[Images via Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]