Melania Trump Knocks Professor for ‘Pandering’ Quip About Barron Trump

by | 5:54 pm, December 4th, 2019

First Lady Melania Trump criticized a law professor called as an impeachment witness by Democrats  for a quip about her husband President Donald Trump and their son Barron Trump.

Stanford Law professor Pamela Karlan appeared at the impeachment hearing on Wednesday before the House Judiciary Committee, and agreed with other Democratic-called experts that president Trump committed impeachable offenses. George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley, a GOP witness, took the opposite approach, and said the case was weak.

Arguments aside, Karlan is going viral for a quip that referenced the president’s and first lady’s 13-year-old son:

Kings could do no wrong because the king’s word was law. Contrary to what President Trump has said, Article Two does not give him the power to do anything he wants. I will give you one example that shows the difference between him and a king, which is, the Constitution says there can be no titles of nobility. While the president can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron.

The public treatment of presidents’ children has long been a sore spot in American politics. The first lady joins political supporters and conservative pundits in saying Karlan went over the line in bringing up Barron Trump’s name. This tweet from White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is pretty representative:

Others from team Trump and the GOP lambasted Karlan for the statement.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Florida, 1st District) confronted Karlan about this during the hearing.

“It makes you look mean!” he said. “It makes you look like you’re attacking someone’s family — the minor child of the President of the United States.”


