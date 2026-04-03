A man in Long Island, New York, is accused of trying to kill his mother during an argument and exclaiming "why aren't you dying" as he choked her.

John Strano, 37, has been charged with second-degree attempted murder, two counts of second-degree assault, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, the Nassau County Police Department announced. The underlying incident occurred on Wednesday.

At about 5:40 p.m. that day, a 75-year-old woman was inside her home on Broad Street in Williston Park, New York. Her son — Strano — was also there, and the mother and son reportedly got into an argument that "became violent."

Strano "pushed the victim to the ground and repeatedly slammed her head to the ground," police said. He then "continued to punch her in the face numerous times," choked her, and "struck her head with a blunt metal object."

Prosecutors said in court that the defendant used a metal clamp to hit his mother in the back of her head, News 12 Long Island reported. As he allegedly attacked her, he is said to have yelled, "Why are you still breathing?" and "Why aren't you dying?"

After the alleged attack, Strano fled the home, police said. Officers responded to the area, found the son "nearby," arrested him, and brought him to an "area hospital for an evaluation."

The mother reportedly lost consciousness and suffered lacerations and swelling to her face and head. She was brought to a hospital and is listed as in stable condition.

Strano pleaded not guilty during his court appearance, according to the local outlet.

Williston Park is located in Nassau County, a section of Long Island about 22 miles from Manhattan.