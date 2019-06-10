Connecticut Police Return to Trash Facility in Search for Missing Mom of Five, Jennifer Dulos

Jennifer Dulos, 50, was last seen dropping off her kids at school on May 24. Ever since, police have been rummaging through trash for clues. Connecticut police are returning to a trash facility in Hartford on Monday to continue their search for evidence in Dulos’s disappearance.

Authorities spent last week and the weekend sifting through trash bags from dumpsters that they say Dulos’s estranged husband, 51-year-old Fotis Dulos, discarded, the Connecticut Post reported. Police said pretty early on in the investigation that they found evidence of Jennifer Dulos’s blood in trash.

For this reason both Fotis Dulos and his 44-year-old girlfriend Michelle Troconis were swiftly arrested and charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution.

According to arrest warrants, blood stains and spatters were found in Jennifer Dulos’ home. The warrants said there was evidence that a person or people tried to clean the scene and that cell phone records show that Fotis was in the area the night Jennifer disappeared.

Authorities allegedly found sponges and clothing stained with Jennifer’s blood in trash cans. Surveillance footage also allegedly showed that a black Ford Raptor pickup truck made 30 stops along a four-mile stretch of road on May 24, the day Dulos disappeared. Fotis Dulos has a black Ford Raptor, and video showed him pulling into his driveway that night at 8:10 p.m., authorities said. Troconis, meanwhile, was allegedly caught on camera “leaning out of the passenger seat of the Ford pickup and either placing something on the ground or picking up an item.”

Last week, however, Troconis and her lawyer voluntarily met with police, indicating that she might cooperate against Fotis Dulos. Troconis also accompanied police to the residence she shared with Fotis — the one that formerly housed Jennifer Dulos and her five children, ages 8 to 13.

Fotis Dulos’s new criminal defense lawyer Norm Pattis (Alex Jones‘s lawyer) has already claimed that his client has been convicted in the court of public opinion.

“I’m not seeing a murder here. I’m not necessarily sure I see the tampering, but I’ll get a chance to review some of the evidence this week and I’m looking forward to it,” he said. “We know that this woman is missing. We don’t know where she is. The public narrative is that she’s been a victim of foul play and she may have well been. But by whom and under what circumstances is an open question right now.”

