Brian Laundrie’s Father Briefly Joins Search for Son in Florida Wildlife Preserve

The father of missing man Brian Laundrie on Thursday briefly joined a search for his son at a Florida wildlife preserve. That’s according to a statement from family attorney Steve Bertolino.

“Chris Laundrie is assisting Law Enforcement today in the search for Brian,” Bertolino said. “Chris was asked to point out any favorite trails or spots that Brian may have used in the preserve. Although Chris and Roberta Laundrie provided this information verbally 3 weeks ago it is now thought that on-site assistance may be better. The preserve has been closed to the public and the Laundries as well but the parents have been cooperating since the search began.”

Law enforcement officers descended yet again upon the vast wildlife refuge known as the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve after a lull in activity in the search for the person of interest in the disappearance and death of Gabby Petito. Authorities were back again on Thursday according to the attorney and several news reports.

By Thursday afternoon, Chris Laundrie returned to his home without answering questions, said NewsNation reporter Brian Entin on Twitter:

Christopher Laundrie left the reserve. https://t.co/q06bHufwNf — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) October 7, 2021

For anyone who wasn’t following along – Chris Laundrie is back at his house now. Went inside without answering questions. — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) October 7, 2021

CNN reported Thursday that officials “uncovered new details about [Brian Laundrie’s] earlier movements as well as traces of human activity at the nature reserve.”

“Police found the remnants of a campsite that appeared to be used recently,” CNN continued, citing “a source close to the family.”

CNN also said that the North Port, Fla. Police Department placed an abandoned vehicle notice on a Ford Mustang that Brian Laundrie is believed to have left outside the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on Sept. 14. That park “acts as an entrance to the Carlton Reserve,” the report explained. That’s one day after the Laundrie family now believes Brian left home and vanished. Indeed, it was the 13th when Chris Laundrie first attempted to look for his son after Brian didn’t come home, Bertolino told CNN.

Brian Laundrie’s parents retrieved the Mustang on Sept. 15th, CNN said.

Bertolino told Law&Crime on Wednesday that Chris Laundrie attempted to help look for his son on that day — but his involvement was postponed to Thursday.

“Chris Laundrie was asked to assist law enforcement in their search for Brian at the preserve today,” Bertolino said on Thursday. “Since the preserve has been closed to the public Chris has not been able to look for Brian in the only place Chris and Roberta believe Brian may be. Unfortunately North Port police had to postpone Chris’ involvement but Chris and Roberta are hopeful there will be another opportunity to assist.”

Brian Laundrie is officially wanted in connection with a federal indictment in Wyoming that alleges he fraudulently used a debit card. His fiancee was found dead in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park. Petito’s precise cause of death has not been released, but authorities have said that the manner of her death was homicide.

The high-profile search for Laundrie commenced after he returned home to Florida without Gabby Petito but with the van they had used for a cross-country trip.

