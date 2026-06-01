A Florida garbage truck driver fatally ran over a woman sleeping in an alley despite being warned there were people in harm's way, cops say.

Nathan Brown, 51, stands accused of leaving the scene of a crash while causing death. Brown, a garbage truck driver for the city of St. Petersburg, was on his route Saturday when he approached the alley on 3rd Street North, between Central Avenue and 1st Avenue North, in downtown, a probable cause arrest affidavit obtained by local NBC affiliate WFLA said.

The area is home to several popular bars, restaurants and other businesses. Before he reversed into the alley to load his truck with trash, a bystander reportedly warned him there were people sleeping in the area.

But Brown allegedly ignored the warning and backed into the alley anyway, putting the people sleeping there at risk. He ran over a 49-year-old woman, killing her, cops reportedly said. Brown allegedly drove away to continue his route without helping the woman or calling 911. It's unclear whether he realized he hit the woman.

The truck driver was arrested later on Saturday and taken to the Pinellas County Jail, where he posted a $50,000 bond on Sunday. While out on bond, he is prohibited from driving until the State Attorney's Office completes its investigation, court records say.

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It's unclear when he will next appear in court.

Police have yet to identify the victim as they work to identify next of kin and continue to investigate the crash.