A Florida mom allegedly choked her teenage daughter in a fight over what authorities described as "cleaning a mess."

Jamika Jackson, 36, is facing child abuse charges in Miami over an attack that police say happened the day before Thanksgiving. Jackson and her daughter, who is 16 years old, got into a fight over housework.

"She got into a verbal dispute with [Jackson] over cleaning a mess," the criminal complaint says. "The victim stated as a result of the [Jackson] slapped her on the mouth with an open hand, and then threw her on the floor."

"Unknown if with an open or closed fist," the document noted.

Jackson's daughter then told police that Jackson "used her arms to choke her from behind, making it difficult" for the girl to breathe, the complaint said.

According to a witness, the victim pleaded with her mom to stop.

"The witness stated that the defendant while in this position [bit] the victim on the arm," the complaint says.

The girl suffered multiple injuries, according to police.

"The victim sustained a small laceration to the inside of her mouth, a minor abrasion to her throat, and a puncture wound in the shape of a bite mark on her left arm," the complaint noted.

After receiving her Miranda rights, Jackson allegedly "admitted to become upset with her daughter because of her bad attitude towards her." The woman reportedly told police that she did indeed slap the girl and throw her on the floor.

"The defendant confessed to putting the victim in a choke hold, and that she heard the victim stating that she was having difficulty breathing," the complaint says.

Court records show that Jackson has pleaded not guilty. She has an arraignment hearing scheduled on Jan. 23.