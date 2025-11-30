A Maryland man has died after being attacked while doing his job for the state's department of transportation — and police say a mother and her teenage daughter are responsible.

Gregory Turnipseed, 71, died the day before Thanksgiving. According to a statement from Mayor Brandon M. Scott and other city officials, Turnipseed "suffered significant injuries as a result of a physical assault."

That assault allegedly happened on Oct. 20, Baltimore NBC affiliate WBAL reported. According to charging documents, Turnipseed — who was a 14-year veteran of the Department of Transportation — had tried to intervene in a dispute over a parking space. After apparently noticing that a car was waiting for a black Chevrolet SUV to pull out of a spot, Turnipseed went up to the car to tell them that another driver was waiting.

That's when the attack started, according to the WBAL report.

Love true crime? Sign up for our newsletter, The Law&Crime Docket, to get the latest real-life crime stories delivered right to your inbox.

A teenage girl, said to be around 15 years old, reportedly got out of the passenger seat of the SUV and started punching Turnipseed in the head. The driver of that car also apparently got out of the car — and joined in the attack.

"The driver then kicked him in the head multiple times, breaking his glasses, and resulting in abrasions and swelling to his head/face area," police wrote, according to The Baltimore Banner.

The alleged driver has since been identified as 49-year-old Kiannah Bonaparte — and investigators say she is the teen's mother.

Turnipseed did receive medical attention that day, but was admitted to the hospital three days later after suffering a brain bleed, WBAL reported. His condition worsened during recovery, and he died on Wednesday.

But before he passed away, Turnipseed was reportedly able to identify his alleged attackers. According to local Fox affiliate WBFF, investigators on Nov. 6 showed Turnipseed a photo array of potential suspects — and he identified Bonaparte as one of his two attackers.

Court records show Bonaparte has been charged with assault. It was not immediately clear whether those charges would be upgraded following Turnipseed's death.

Records show that Bonaparte is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 11. Police have not indicated whether the teen has been arrested.

Turnipseed's family members have been outspoken in their grief — and their frustration.

"I've been robbed of my father," Lacheryl Turnipseed-White told WBFF, adding that the suspects "could have just drove off and went their way … and let him go his way."

The teen, Turnipseed-White said, "even wanted to assault an elder or someone that wasn't even doing anything to her. Just minding his own business basically. All he was truly doing was his job."

City officials praised Turnipseed for his dedication and contribution to Baltimore.

"Mr. Turnipseed was an exemplary public servant, a 14-year veteran of BCDOT working in the Traffic Division," the joint statement from the mayor's office said. "He served Baltimore with dignity and integrity, and we will forever be grateful for his dedication to our city. We will continue wrapping our arms around his family and loved ones, holding them close in our hearts and prayers."