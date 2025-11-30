A man in Kentucky is behind bars after allegedly hurting a child during a diaper change.

Jorge Jesus Perez-Ramirez, 29, was arrested Wednesday over the incident. Jail records show he is charged with first-degree assault and first-degree criminal abuse of a child age 12 or under.

Perez-Ramirez had unlawfully taken custody of his girlfriend's child, local NBC affiliate WAVE reported.

The alleged abuse occurred on Oct. 14, WAVE reported. The child was apparently taken to an urgent care center with severe injuries; staff then called 911 and the child was rushed to a children's hospital. A medical assessment there reportedly concluded that the child's injuries were the result of abusive head trauma.

The child was determined to be in critical condition, WAVE reported.

Authorities have released few details. Louisville CBS affiliate WLKY reported that according to court documents, Perez-Ramirez "manifested extreme indifference to the value of human life by wantonly manipulating the victim in such a harsh way to create an injury indicative of pediatric abusive head trauma while changing a diaper."

Jail records show that Perez-Ramirez has pleaded not guilty. He is being held in custody at Louisville Metro Detention Center on an immigration detainer. Court records show that he has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 8.

The child abuse charge carries a potential sentence of 10 to 20 years in prison, according to Kentucky law.