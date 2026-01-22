A Florida teenager was recently arrested for kicking a pregnant woman in the stomach, according to police in the Sunshine State.

Victoria Webb, 18, stands accused of one count each of aggravated battery on a pregnant victim and cruelty toward a child with aggravated child abuse, according to the Boynton Beach Police Department.

The underlying incident occurred on Jan. 19 at a residence on Southwest Fourth Avenue in Boynton Beach — a medium-sized city located in the broader Miami metropolitan area — according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Law&Crime.

On the afternoon of the day in question, the victim arrived home and tried to break up a physical altercation between the defendant and a younger boy "whom Ms. Webb was hitting," according to the affidavit.

Police described the victim as "visibly upset and crying" by the time law enforcement arrived at the residence.

"While separating the two [the victim] was struck in the face, an injury was observed, and then reported to have been kicked in the stomach," the charging document reads. "It should be noted that [the victim] is six months pregnant at the time of this report."

The responding officer then interviewed the little boy in question, who described what immediately led up to the altercation.

"[The child] stated that he and another juvenile were squirting water around, at which point Ms. Webb became upset," the affidavit goes on. "[The child] noted that Ms. Webb was holding his head down to the point that he was having difficulty breathing. It should be noted that there is a sizeable age difference between the two. [The child] was also very upset and crying."

Prior to those witness interviews, the defendant herself was found, according to the affidavit. Police said Webb was walking away from the residence while speaking on the phone, saying, "I'm on that." She was subsequently arrested and detained in a patrol car.

After receiving her Miranda rights, the defendant allegedly admitted to the attack, police said.

"Ms. Webb stated she was aware [the victim] was pregnant, but did not care because if she were hit, she would hit back," the affidavit continues. "When asked what 'I'm on that' means, Ms. Webb advised that it means she doesn't care and will hit back if someone hits her."

As the custodial interview went on, the defendant reportedly said she had been hit by the pregnant woman during the fracas, as opposed to just incidentally struck during the pregnant woman's effort to break up the altercation, though police doubted this account.

The defendant also said she had been attacked with a blow dryer, "but did not have any visible injury from being struck with a blunt object," the affidavit says, adding that "Webb did have a single facial scratch, consistent with the altercation."

Finally, the victim's husband was interviewed, who gave an account consistent with the narrative provided by his wife, police said.

Webb was then detained in the Palm Beach County Jail. She posted bond on Thursday and is next slated to appear in court on Feb. 18. The initial hearing in her case is scheduled for March 12.