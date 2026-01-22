A Wisconsin driver is facing decades behind bars after he allegedly crashed into an EMT worker while going more than 100 mph in a 35 mph zone while he was racing his cousin.

Dayton Milligan, 22, stands accused of first-degree reckless homicide, hit and run involving death and knowingly operating a vehicle while revoked in connection with the death of 34-year-old Meng Kue. According to a probable cause arrest affidavit obtained by Law&Crime, the crash occurred around 9 p.m. Jan. 15 at the intersection of North 76th Street and West Glendale Avenue in Milwaukee.

Cops arrived to find a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and a Volkswagen Atlas about 100 feet off the road. It appeared the vehicles were "attached to each other" in a T-bone position, detectives wrote.

A witness told investigators she was at the intersection of 76th and Appleton Avenue when she saw a black Chevy pickup truck stop next to her. When the light turned green, the pickup and two other vehicles started racing down 76th. When they reached the next intersection, she saw the pickup slam into the Volkswagen which was on Glendale crossing 76th.

The witness said she saw a man wearing a blue "puffy" winter coat exit the truck. He appeared to be "shaken" but had no other visible injuries. He grabbed some items from the truck before hopping into another car he had been racing and leaving the scene, the affidavit stated.

Police searched the pickup truck where they found items with Milligan's name on it, including a visitor's badge from a children's hospital, detectives wrote. Surveillance video from the hospital confirmed Milligan allegedly left the area roughly 20 minutes before the crash. The affidavit did not say who was visiting.

Data from the vehicle showed he was traveling 106 mph 2.5 seconds before impact and 101 mph a half-second before the crash, per the affidavit. The speed limit is 35 mph.

Investigators also received a tip that said the driver who allegedly picked Milligan up, 37-year-old Earl Gordon, was calling around seeking medical care in order avoid going to a hospital. Gordon allegedly said that Milligan, his cousin, suffered a gash to the knee that was "showing the bone." The witness also said the two would often race their vehicles, cops allege.

Cops on Sunday obtained an arrest warrant for Milligan. When cops took him into custody he had a large, "hastily applied" bandage on his knee that was soaked with blood. It "did not appear consistent" with a bandage that a medical professional would put on, cops said. Investigators also recovered the blue "puffy" jacket Milligan was allegedly wearing along with a bloody pair of pants in his apartment, per the complaint.

An autopsy stated Kue suffered numerous injuries including a spinal cord injury and multiple fractures to the skull and ribs. His cause of death was blunt force trauma.

Local Fox affiliate WITI reported Kue worked as an EMT for Bell Ambulance. His family released a statement through the company.

"We are thankful for the outpouring of support from everyone in the community since the sudden loss of our beloved Meng," the statement said. "He was adored, cherished, and will be incredibly missed by his family and friends. We are extremely grateful to the first responders and law enforcement officials who have and will continue to assist with this tragedy."

Milligan, who cops say never had a driver's license, was involved in another hit and run in 2020. He was convicted of second-degree reckless homicide and hit and run causing death.