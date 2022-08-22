Rapper Fetty Wap Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy in His Drug Distribution Case

Willie Junior Maxwell II, better known as the rapper Fetty Wap, pleaded guilty Monday morning to a count of conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances, federal court records show.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the defendant faces a minimum of five years in prison, but his actual sentence may be a bit more. Estimated guidelines recommend seven years and three months behind bars all the way up to nine, authorities said.

The 31-year-old Maxwell remains behind bars. He did not ask to be let out on bond pending sentencing, authorities said. The court did not immediately schedule a hearing.

The rapper was arrested last October at Citi Field in Flushing, Queens, the day he was supposed to perform at the Rolling Loud music festival. Prosecutors said he got wrapped up in conspiracy to distribute heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and crack cocaine in Long Island and New Jersey.

“As alleged in the indictment and in court proceedings, from approximately June 2019 through June 2020, the defendants distributed more than 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine across Long Island and New Jersey,” the DOJ said last year. “The defendants obtained the narcotics on the West Coast and used the United States Postal Service and drivers with hidden vehicle compartments to transport the controlled substances across the country to Suffolk County, where they were stored. The drugs were then distributed to dealers who sold the controlled substances on Long Island and in New Jersey. Five of the defendants also used firearms to protect their drug organization and distribution chain. Defendants Anthony Leonardi, Robert Leonardi, [Brian] Sullivan, and [Kavaughn] Wiggins participated in the purchase and transport of the narcotics from the West Coast to the East Coast where they were processed, stored, and ultimately resold. Maxwell was a kilogram-level redistributor for the trafficking organization and Cyntje transported kilograms of cocaine from Long Island to New Jersey.”

Co-defendant Robert Leonardi previously pleaded guilty to the same count of conspiracy. Anthony Cyntje has pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge and use of firearms in connection with a drug trafficking scheme.

It can’t help Maxwell’s chances at sentencing that he allegedly threatened a man while out on bond last Dec. 11. This violated the terms of his pre-trial release, authorities said. A man, identified only through the court pseudonym John Doe, said he spoke with Maxwell on a FaceTime call. The rapper, who possessed a gun, threatened to kill Doe and called him a “rat,” prosecutors said.

“Imma kill you and everybody you with,” Maxwell allegedly said.

Authorities said there is video of the call itself.

Prosecutors in Nevada dropped a criminal case against the rapper in 2020 for allegedly striking a Las Vegas valet. He performed community service in exchange for getting a dismissal. In a separate matter, Maxwell reached a plea deal in a DWI case. New York City police said he raced on a highway in excess of 100 miles per hour.

