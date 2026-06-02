An Arizona woman was held underwater by her hair after getting into a "disagreement" with a swimmer near "the climbing rope" of a popular cliff diving spot, cops say.

"For a moment … I thought this could be it," the victim, Robyn Soden, told AZ Family in an interview about the May 24 incident at the Mud Cliffs area along the Salt River, in the Tonto National Forest and Maricopa County. Video of the Memorial Day weekend incident allegedly shows a woman, identified by police as Beyonce Burruel, yanking Soden underwater.

"I was patiently waiting in line … and they just decided they wanted to cause a problem," Soden said. "My nephew and niece were with me, and he [the nephew] almost watched his aunt die."

Burruel is facing aggravated assault and impeding breathing charges in connection with the alleged attack.

"A disagreement occurred near the climbing rope which is used to jump from the cliffs into the river," an arrest affidavit obtained by Law&Crime says. "[Soden] explained that Beyonce pulled her hair and then held her underwater for approximately 30 seconds to one minute, preventing her from breathing."

Speaking to AZ Family, Soden said, "She shoves my head underwater. I fight enough to get my head up. I scream 'help' and she shoves my head back under again."

The alleged assault stopped after a scuba diver stepped in and pulled Soden away from Burruel. Soden told AZ Family she believes "there was no way she was going to stop" if the diver hadn't intervened.

"[Soden] had consistent visual injuries including marks around her neck and a torn swimsuit," the affidavit says. "While attempting to speak to Beyonce, she began actively fighting with deputies."

It ultimately took four deputies to put Burruel in handcuffs, per police. She allegedly claimed that Soden insulted her and Burruel's sister near the climbing rope, which led to the confrontation.