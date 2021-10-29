Rapper Fetty Wap Arrested on Federal Drug Charges the Day He Was Supposed to Perform at Rolling Loud

Fetty Wap (a.k.a.,William Junior Maxwell II) was arrested late Thursday afternoon on federal drug charges, a law enforcement source told Law&Crime. FBI agents took the rapper into custody at the MLB ballpark Citi Field in Flushing, Queens.

Fetty Wap is scheduled for an arraignment later Friday morning, and the indictment remains sealed, said the source. Federal courts do not currently show the case.

The rapper was scheduled to perform Thursday, the first day of the festival. At least one Twitter user noted that he did not take the stage.

50 headliner got cut short, Durk never came out, Bobby Shmurda got cut, Fetty wap never came out.. tf y’all on gang — X (@AsSaalafiyyah) October 29, 2021

The festival demonstrably hit a bumpy road. For example, some at the concert showed their displeasure after rapper Lil Durk did not show up for his part of the show.

Fans threw bottles at the stage after Lil Durk never showed up for his Rolling Loud set pic.twitter.com/Rs3A287jha — XXL Magazine (@XXL) October 29, 2021

With that said, the arrest hardly ended the festival, which is scheduled to continue for two more days.

Fetty Wap’s management did not immediately return a Law&Crime request for comment.

Prosecutors in Nevada dropped a criminal case against the rapper in 2020 for allegedly striking a Las Vegas valet. He performed community service in exchange for getting this dismissed. In a separate case, he reached a plea deal in a DWI case, after New York City police said he raced on a highway in excess of 100 miles per hour.

Adam Klasfeld contributed to this report.

[Screenshot via Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for MTV]

