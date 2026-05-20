A Florida man is in custody after police said he is a person of interest in his father's missing person case.

Andres Bahamon, 25, is being held at the Marion County Jail after police said he may be involved with his father's disappearance. Andres Bahamon-Prada, 43, has not been seen or heard from since May 7, when he visited his mother in Williston, Florida, then went to the gym.

According to court documents obtained by local news outlet Ocala Star-Banner, Bahamon-Prada's mother texted Bahamon, her grandson, to ask where his father was when she could not reach him by phone. Bahamon said he "didn't know," also telling his grandmother that his father was "preventing the flower from blooming."

Just over a week later, the grandmother told police that she saw Bahamon at a store, where he allegedly told her that he had killed his father.

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, deputies began investigating Bahamon-Prada's disappearance on May 16 and found evidence of foul play. Authorities stated that they were investigating the disappearance as a homicide.

While executing a search warrant on Monday at the home where both father and son lived, detectives discovered a bullet by the porch and recently disturbed dirt in the yard. They later found human remains on the property, wrapped in a carpet. Police said the remains have not yet been identified.

Police said in the court documents that Bahamon made several statements in which he allegedly confessed to killing his father. In addition to the statements he made to his grandmother, police said Bahamon texted his mother, who lives in Germany, and sent her what appeared to be a photo of his father's dead body. Bahamon's mother sent the photo to the grandmother, imploring the older woman to call 911, telling her, "Andres just sent me this picture and warned me not to get in his way!!!!"

According to court documents, the grandmother begged Bahamon to tell her if her son was dead or alive. He allegedly told her, "I think he's dead," adding that "he was in hell where he deserves to be."

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Sheriff's deputies found Bahamon and took him in to interview him. He reportedly did not cooperate with police.

Bahamon was charged with tampering with evidence in connection with his father's missing person case and is being held at the Marion County Jail without bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 23.