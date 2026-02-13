An 18-year-old Wisconsin man will avoid prison time for shooting and killing his 47-year-old father in front of their family just two weeks after the older man kicked him out of his house.

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge David Swanson on Thursday ordered Corey D. Williams to serve five to eight years in a state correctional facility for the death of Corey Williams Sr., but the judge stayed the sentence, instead imposing five years of probation, court records show.

Williams' sentence came after he reached a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to one count of homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon or explosive, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show. While on probation, Williams is prohibited from possessing a firearm and consuming any alcohol or non-prescription drugs.

Williams had initially been charged with one count of second-degree reckless homicide with a dangerous weapon.

As Law&Crime previously reported, officers with the Milwaukee Police Department at about 2:40 p.m. on July 2, 2025, responded to a 911 call at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of W. Atkinson Avenue regarding a reported shooting. The caller, Williams' grandmother, told the emergency dispatcher, "My grandson shot his daddy up there."

Upon arriving at the address, first responders quickly located an adult male in the living room of an apartment who appeared to be suffering multiple gunshot wounds to his left arm, shoulder, chest, abdomen, and groin. The man was pronounced dead on the scene and a 9 mm handgun was collected from the floor near the body.

In an interview with police, Williams Jr.'s grandfather said that Williams Sr. had been caring for his children in the apartment after their mother was evicted. Earlier that day, the grandfather said he went to the store with Williams Sr. and took a nap. He was awoken by the sound of gunshots and went outside where he saw Williams Jr.'s mother and her children coming down the stairs from Williams Sr.'s apartment.

"[Williams Jr.'s mother] was crying and said that she did not want her kid to go to jail," the grandfather told police, per the affidavit. "He asked what happened and [Williams Jr.'s mother] said that Corey Williams Jr. shot his dad."

When the grandfather saw Williams Jr. coming down the stairs and asked what happened, the 18-year-old said, "I shot him."

Williams Jr. on July 3 spoke to detectives, telling them he used to live with his father in the apartment, but Williams Sr. had kicked him out about two weeks earlier. Williams Jr. then moved in with his sister.

Prior to the shooting, Williams Jr. said he went to his father's apartment with his mother and brother to pick up the rest of their siblings, who were already at the apartment. While at the apartment, Williams Jr.'s parents began to argue, so Williams Jr. said he "butted in and told his dad to move around so that they could leave." That is when the confrontation turned violent.

"His dad grabbed him by the collar and began to force him around," the affidavit states. "While this was happening his dad was holding a pistol in his hand. His dad was telling him to have respect and to shut up. His dad forced him onto a recliner chair and then towards the dining room area table. His mother and brother were trying to get his dad off of him. After his dad forced him over the table, he saw a pistol that was on the table. He said 'and I grabbed it and I shoot him.'"

Williams said he was not sure how many times he shot his father but told detectives he knew it was "more than five times."

According to a report from Milwaukee Fox affiliate WIKI, prosecutors said it was not clear whether Williams Sr. ever had a gun.