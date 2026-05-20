A Texas woman now finds herself behind bars along with her husband after authorities say she helped him kill two men over a botched business deal.

Ae Son Han, 67, stands accused of murder while her 69-year-old husband, Seung Ho Han, faces two counts of capital murder and three counts of aggravated assault.

The Carrollton Police Department responded around 10 a.m. May 5 to the K Towne Plaza in the 4000 block of State Highway 121 for a shooting. When cops arrived, they found four people with gunshot wounds. One of the victims, Sung Rae Cho, died, while the other three survived.

Roughly an hour later, cops received word of a second shooting at an apartment about a half-mile away in the 2700 block of Denton Road. There, authorities found another victim, Edward Schleigh, dead.

Cops later arrested Seung Ho Han, who allegedly admitted to shooting all five victims. According to an arrest affidavit obtained by local ABC affiliate WFAA, the suspect owned a sushi restaurant in the plaza that has several Korean businesses and eateries. Seung Ho Han reportedly told authorities he gave Schleigh $70,000 and one of the surviving victims $5,000 for a business deal involving a property in Georgia. But the suspect felt as if the deal fell apart and he was losing out on all his money, the affidavit stated.

Seung Ho Han also was reportedly upset that another one of the surviving victims was increasing rent at his restaurant.

Authorities say Ae Son was with her husband at both homicide scenes, per an arrest affidavit obtained by local Fox affiliate KDFW. One of the surviving victims told cops that after she was shot, she asked Ae Son Han to call 911.

"Ae Son told her, 'Why aren't you dead yet? You should have been the first one dead. You are the worst one' … then casually walked out of the market," the affidavit reportedly said.

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The couple then drove to the second scene. Cops reportedly recovered dashcam video that captured Seung Ho Han asking his wife to call Schleigh to see if he was home. The wife "aided" her husband in committing the second homicide, cops said.

After the shooting, the Hans went to a McDonald's drive-thru to order drinks. Ae Son traveled to Minnesota following the shooting, and the U.S. Marshals Service took her into custody Monday. She is awaiting extradition to Texas.