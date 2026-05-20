An Iowa teen is accused of fatally stabbing a 43-year-old man and spending more than an hour listening to music with the body in his car before becoming irate at his family for calling 911 instead of helping him hide the body.

JK Athree is facing one count of first-degree murder in connection with the slaying of Jermel Ellington in Sioux City on New Year's Day 2026, court records show.

The deadly encounter stemmed from an ongoing feud between the two men that began several months earlier when Ellington caught an intoxicated Athree trying to burglarize vehicles and stabbed him with a screwdriver, the Sioux City Journal reported. Their paths crossed again on New Year's Day, when Ellington joined a then-17-year-old Athree and several others who were sitting in a parked car drinking alcohol.

Following a brief exchange of words, Athree allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times, striking him in the thigh, back, neck, and chest.

After the attack, Athree allegedly remained inside the vehicle listening to music for more than an hour with Ellington, who he knew was dead.

The defendant eventually walked into his family's residence and announced there was a dead body outside, stating "he wanted them to assist in helping him hide things," local NBC and CW affiliate KTIV reported.

When his relatives rejected the demand and contacted emergency services instead, Athree reportedly "became aggressive and attempted to flee" before being detained by arriving officers.

In his 13-page ruling rejecting a motion to move the case to juvenile court, District 3 Judge Robert D. Tiefenthaler emphasized that the juvenile system would lose jurisdiction far too quickly to provide meaningful supervision over Athree or ensure public safety.

"Put simply, the court concludes that the course of action which is most likely to ensure the defendant's successful rehabilitation and treatment, and that which is most likely to be in the defendant's best interest, is for the defendant to be offered the services available through district court for a longer period of time, rather than for the defendant to be offered the services available through the juvenile court, which would only be available for a short time," Tiefenthaler wrote, per the Journal.

The judge concluded that keeping the case in district court "presents the greatest possibility of successfully treating and rehabilitating the defendant" and "also best promotes the interests of the community."

Meanwhile, Athree's public defender, Brendan Kelly, is seeking to suppress the defendant's initial alleged confessions to law enforcement.

In court documents filed on May 15, 2026, the defense argued that statements made by Athree "while in custodial interrogation" violated state law because his mother did not speak English as her native language and was denied an interpreter when waiving her son's rights.

"At no point was there ever an interpreter present to ensure that she was fully aware of not only [Athree's] rights, but also her own right to confer and advise [Athree] on the decision of whether or not to waive the right to counsel," court records state, per KTIV.

The defense further asserted that the confessions "must be suppressed as they were not obtained knowingly, intelligently, and voluntarily, given the fact that [Athree] was intoxicated at the time the statements were made."

If the confessions are allowed to stand, the defense will reportedly rely on arguments of self-defense, insanity, intoxication, and diminished responsibility at the trial, which is currently scheduled for November 2026.

The defendant remains held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $500,000 bond, records show.