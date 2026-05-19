A Texas woman is behind bars after shooting her live-in boyfriend right between the eyes, Lone Star State law enforcement says.

Alanna Dawn Bilbo, 33, stands accused of one count of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury to a person she is in a relationship with, according to charging documents obtained by Law&Crime.

The underlying incident occurred on Monday evening at a residence on County Road 2813 in Alto – a tiny suburban town in the Piney Woods region located roughly 26 miles due west of Nacogdoches.

Around 7 p.m., deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office arrived at the residence in response to reports of a shooting, according to a probable cause statement.

Inside, detectives spoke with Bilbo after she was Mirandized. The defendant said she was in "a verbal argument" with her "live-in boyfriend" regarding "their relationship," authorities said.

Then, at some point, the argument devolved into taunting and all-but-immediate violence, according to the charging document.

"Alanna was standing in the doorway of their residence and [the boyfriend] was standing outside in front of the stairway yelling at her to shoot him, and she shot him between the eyes with a .22 caliber revolver," the probable cause statement reads.

After being shot between the eyes, the man is said to have turned to his left while holding his face with his hands as Bilbo allegedly "shot him again in the back of the neck," according to the sheriff's office.

On Tuesday, Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson said the shooting was at first reported as an accident, in comments reported by Jacksonville, Texas-based NBC affiliate KETK.

After the incident, the victim was flown to a hospital in Tyler, where he was in stable condition as of Tuesday, according to the sheriff.

The defendant and her boyfriend were both allegedly using drugs at the time of the shooting, Dickson told KETK.

Bilbo is currently detained in the Cherokee County Jail on $150,000 bond. A magistrate judge issued a protective order that bars the defendant from contacting her boyfriend for the next three months and prohibits her from possessing a firearm, records show.