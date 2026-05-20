A 24-year-old man in Colorado is facing homicide charges after he allegedly beat his 4-year-old godson to death with a belt while attempting to correct the child's behavioral issues with his own disciplinary "boot camp."

Alexander Martinez-Armstrong was taken into custody over the weekend and charged with one count of first-degree murder, court records show.

The arrest stems from an incident on Saturday night when patrol officers responded to an apartment in the 14100 block of East Tennessee Avenue at approximately 10 p.m. regarding an unconscious child who was not breathing, according to an agency news release. Responding officers observed that the boy had suffered "significant injuries."

Emergency medical personnel rushed him to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by The Denver Post revealed that medical personnel were "shocked" by the vast extent of the child's injuries, noting he was covered from "head to toe" in bruises. Investigators processing the apartment said they found a belt with a broken prong on the kitchen counter near papers with childlike handwriting, where the suspect had been forcing the boy to practice numbers.

The victim's mother reportedly told police she intentionally dropped her son off with Martinez-Armstrong for a "boot camp" to correct "behavioral issues," including repeatedly lying to her, sneaking into her purse, not listening to her and occasionally sneaking candy.

The mother reportedly described the suspect as being "like a brother" to her and admitted she gave him "full permission" to discipline the child using methods she routinely used herself, such as belt whippings, spankings, push-ups, planks and wall sits, according to a report by Denver NBC affiliate KUSA.

Martinez-Armstrong reportedly said the victim was staying with him because he was "on punishment for being bad, disruptive and not listening," and acknowledged that he forced the child to perform push-ups until he physically collapsed, which likely caused the severe bruising to the boy's face and forearms.

The suspect further admitted that Saturday was the day he most heavily "disciplined" the 4-year-old, confessing to striking the boy's bare skin with the belt at least 21 times, per the Post.

The child eventually fell asleep on a living room couch following the severe beating and was completely unresponsive when the suspect later checked on him. The suspect's girlfriend immediately called 911 while Martinez-Armstrong stood over the child and attempted to perform CPR until emergency personnel arrived at the residence.

The investigation remains active, and the final cause and manner of death are pending an official release from the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office.

Martinez-Armstrong is currently being held in the Arapahoe County Detention Center without bond, records show.