A Texas woman was recently arrested after attacking an employee from behind at a popular gym chain location in Houston, according to law enforcement in the Lone Star State.

Yamilet Rubio Carcamo, 25, stands accused of one count of assault causing bodily injury, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The underlying incident occurred at the Planet Fitness on Tomball Parkway, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Law&Crime.

Deputies arrived at the gym to meet with an employee who said she was "assaulted by an unknown female client of the business."

The defendant had asked for a tour of the gym and the victim was in the process of giving that tour, according to the charging document.

"The complainant said as she was giving the female a tour of the black card area, an area with specialized massage machinery, the female attacked her from behind causing injuries," the complaint reads. "Deputies were advised the female worked at a nearby Subway."

With the help of surveillance footage and other Subway employees, investigators determined Carcamo did work at the sandwich shop.

The charging document goes on to describe the defendant's outfit in detail — pieces of information culled from the gym's surveillance footage — and some of her behavior during the ill-fated tour.

"The female was seen walking around the gym, carrying a weight, sitting on the bicep curl machine, and walking towards the front," the complaint reads. "A still shot of the same female was uploaded in a white shirt, black pants, white socks, and white Crocs as the complainant was working on a tablet next to the female at the front counter."

All appeared to be going well from at least 4:50 p.m. until 5:40 p.m., according to law enforcement. Then, the defendant and the victim continued their tour of the "black card lobby" at around 6:30 p.m.

Moments later, however, the calculus shifted.

"The complainant was pointing in different directions as if she was showing the female different things," the complaint goes on. "In the video, the complainant walked in front of the female when the female grabbed the complainant's hair from behind, threw the complainant down to the floor, pushed the complainant down, punched the complainant approximately eight times with her right fist while holding the complainant's hair, the complainant kicked at the female, and the female let go."

Immediately after the incident, the two had one last interaction.

"The female picked up something off the floor, the female held her index finger to her mouth and appeared to shush the complainant as the two walk out the glass doors," the complaint continues.

The employee found out who the other woman was by checking her Planet Fitness account, law enforcement said. When speaking with deputies, the employee "reported her head throbbing" and "feeling dizzy as she was hit with a closed fist." The employee also said she was afraid to return to work because the defendant "worked in the same shopping center and lived nearby."

Earlier this month, detectives showed the gym worker a six-person photo array. The victim positively identified Carcamo as the woman who "attacked me out of nowhere for no reason," deputies said.

Footage of the attack was obtained by Grizzy's Hood News.

During a noncustodial interview with detectives, Carcamo allegedly "said she did not know how to explain what happened because it happened so fast," according to the charging document.

"The defendant stated she felt attacked and harassed but could not or would not say by who or what," the complaint reads. "The defendant said she felt off, she did not want to get in trouble because of how she acts or how she is, and she said she kept getting in trouble for the same reasons."

Later, Carcamo allegedly elaborated on those thoughts:

The defendant stated "I felt I had to do something to her," and "I got her." The defendant was asked to clarify, but she did not. The defendant said she did not know "her." The interview was concluded, detectives left the scene, and the defendant returned to her residence.

Last week, the defendant was arrested and quickly released on $100 bond — substantially lower than the $5,000 bond requested by prosecutors, according to court records reviewed by Law&Crime.

Carcamo is slated to appear in court on Friday.