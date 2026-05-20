A woman is accused of attempting to use her children to shoplift from a Delaware Dollar Tree — and then, after being found out, pepper-spraying workers trying to stop her, authorities say.

Janaia Wright, 28, has been charged with two counts of second-degree assault with a disabling chemical spray, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, shoplifting under $1,500, and criminal mischief under $1,000, the Delaware State Police announced. After being arraigned, she was released on a $5,600 unsecured bond.

On Sunday at about 10:30 a.m., Wright was at the Dollar Tree at 2103 Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington, Delaware, police said. The city is located on the Delaware River just southwest of Philadelphia.

According to law enforcement, Wright "placed store products under two children who were seated in a stroller and a wagon before attempting to leave the store without paying." When workers confronted her, she "abandoned" the items and left the store with her kids.

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However, the suspect apparently returned "after realizing" she dropped her cellphone during the incident. She allegedly re-entered the store, approached two workers, and pepper-sprayed them before leaving the business again.

"As she left, Wright knocked over a display, causing damage to merchandise," state police said. "One employee was treated on scene for non-life-threatening injuries while the other refused treatment."

The law enforcement agency was called to the store over a report of two employees being pepper-sprayed by a shoplifting suspect. Troopers responded, identified Wright as their suspect, found her outside the business, and took her into custody.