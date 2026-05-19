A man was at a Virginia gas station at night when he got into a fight with an employee and was stabbed to death near the pumps, authorities say.

Michael Orlando Dickey, 42, has been charged with manslaughter following his arrest by the Prince William County Police Department, and he is being jailed without bond.

The victim was identified by Washington, D.C., ABC affiliate WJLA as 20-year-old Jonathan David Ferreyra Agapito.

According to police, at about midnight on Sunday, Dickey and Agapito were at the Shell gas station located at 17250 Dumfries Road in Dumfries, Virginia. The area is in the greater Washington, D.C., area, located 30 miles or so southwest of the nation's capital.

The younger man "became involved in a physical altercation with an employee of the business," and that man was identified as Dickey, police said. As they fought, Dickey allegedly pulled out a knife "and stabbed the victim once in the upper body."

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Agapito "collapsed and became unresponsive," the law enforcement agency added. Officers were called to the area in regard to a stabbing, and when they got there, they found the victim "near the gas pumps" with a stab wound.

Though medics arrived, too, Agapito was pronounced dead.

Dickey was taken into custody and then arrested. Police stressed that the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident should contact them. They did not indicate what may have led to the fight between the two men.

A court date for the defendant has not yet been announced.