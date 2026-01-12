A Texas man allegedly called a magistrate a "b—" and told her he would "have your head" during a bond hearing in Houston.

Local ABC affiliate KTRK captured the irate man, 27-year-old Mauricio Barboza, during the Friday court appearance in front of hearing officer Lisa Porter. Barboza began to dance before calling Porter a "b—."

"I will have your head," he said.

The defendant then allegedly began grappling with detention officers, injuring one of them. He was behind bars after he was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief.

Per KTRK, Houston police first responded around 11 a.m. Thursday to Westheimer Road near Shadowbriar Drive for a man screaming and waving around a hammer. The man was gone before cops arrived. Court records say a man later identified as Barboza threatened a day care worker who was taking out the trash. He got within 4 feet of her and raised the hammer over his head before he threatened to kill her with it if she came any closer.

After that encounter, the man allegedly went to a Lowe's where he took the hammer and caused about $10,000 worth of damage when he started striking security cameras in the parking lot. When a loss prevention officer came out to confront him, he lifted the hammer over his head and said "I'm going to kill you."

Barboza remains in the Harris County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

"This person is a danger to the community," Porter wrote in a bond motion.

Cops arrested Barboza near the day care.

Neighbor Tara Woods told KTRK she saw cops take him into custody.

"He comes running down the street. The police were right behind him. They chasing, they chasing, they chasing, they chasing. And a lady cop said, 'Stop, stop, stop!'" Woods told the outlet.

Barboza allegedly tried to hop a fence, but cops caught up to him and placed him in handcuffs before taking him to jail. His next hearing is set for Feb. 26.