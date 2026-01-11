A New York man has been indicted for threatening to assault and murder a federal law enforcement officer employed by the Department of Homeland Security and his family on social media, saying things like "I can't wait to put a bullet into this guy's brain, but first his children," according to the Justice Department. He also allegedly posted about attacking random ICE agents.

"Kill them all, ICE is the new age gestapo," posted Matthew White, 43, on X in April, according to a federal complaint. "Understand that if your ICE agents don't show proof of identity and a signed warrant, we will kill them," White allegedly said.

A federal grand jury indicted White on Thursday with charges of threatening to assault and murder a federal law enforcement officer and interstate communication with threat to injure a person, according to a DOJ press release.

White, specifically, talked about targeting a DHS officer whose picture he posted online with the statement about putting a "bullet into this guy's brain," according to the complaint.

"This guy needs to be tied up," he allegedly added.

Multiple statements in the complaint and press releases sent out by the DOJ and ICE officials have been linked to White, who is from Jamestown. He was arrested in July following an investigation but wasn't indicted until Thursday.

"On April 30, HSI Buffalo personnel learned that an X account, believed to be operated by White, was publicly posting threats to federal immigration agents and administrators employed by the Department of Homeland Security," an ICE release says. "On June 4, White voluntarily spoke with investigators and allowed them to extract the contents of his phone. Investigators recovered a number of threatening posts on X."

White's statements, according to the federal complaint, included claims that he will "die trying to fight for democracy and I will kill an ICE agent." He said he was willing to engage in "civil war," per the complaint.

"Lets play b—," White allegedly wrote.

"Your agents are in danger if they don't start showing identification and signed warrants," he added, according to the complaint. "If the trump administration doesn't have to follow the laws then neither do the American citizens, game on."

White's X account was still active as of Sunday, with his handle being @MatthewWhi17466, according to federal prosecutors. He has shared a GoFundMe that was launched to "secure legal support," per the description.

"The actual content … has been misconstrued and manipulated," the GoFundMe says. "No one should have to serve prison time for having a bad day and vocalizing intrusive thoughts."

White was arraigned Thursday and released on conditions, the DOJ says.