An Ohio father who socked his 6-month-old in the face while pummeling the child's mother as she cradled the baby in her arms has been sentenced to two months in jail and probation after pleading no contest to multiple charges related to the attack.

Avery Mapes, 23, pleaded no contest last month to a charge of endangering children and had a domestic violence charge amended to negligent assault as a result of his plea. Charges of assault, obstruction and disorderly conduct were dismissed and he was sentenced to 60 days for the negligent assault charge and one year of probation for endangering children, according to court records.

Cops took Mapes into custody on Dec. 4, 2025, after he allegedly attacked his live-in fiancee and the mother of his child that day while intoxicated. The woman had "several marks and bruises" that showed the extent of Mapes' assault, which included a punch to their 6-month-old's face, which left him with "multiple red marks and bruising," according to court documents.

The family went to a local hospital after the incident, where Mapes allegedly proceeded to attack cops and "attempted to bite" them multiple times, according to police.

"The defendant was enraged, yelling racial slurs and banging around in the hospital room," a probable cause statement for Avery Mapes' arrest said. The 23-year-old was initially charged with assault, endangering children, domestic violence, obstruction, and disorderly conduct as a result of his alleged outbursts.

"The defendant attempted to strike the mother of the child multiple times while she held the 6-month-old and instead struck the child at least once," police alleged.

When cops first arrived at the couple's Toledo home, they found Mapes' fiancee with "bloody handprints" on the back of her hoodie, according to court documents.

"She had bruising and red marks on her forehead and upper right area," the probable cause statement said, noting how Mapes allegedly ran at his fiancee before unleashing his attack. "It appeared as if her arm had been squeezed," the statement added.

While at the hospital, Mapes was handcuffed to a bed, which he allegedly dragged around his room in an attempt to assault officers. He attempted to "kick and strike" medical staff members and "continued to yell racial slurs and profanities" while at the facility, police alleged.

"The defendant refused to follow commands," court documents said.

Mapes was released on his own recognizance after the incidents with an electronic monitoring device and was ordered to stay away from his fiancee and child.