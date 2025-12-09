A drunk Ohio father allegedly socked his 6-month-old in the face while attempting to pummel the child's mother. He was then transported to a hospital, where he proceeded to attack cops and "attempted to bite" them multiple times, according to court documents.

"The defendant was enraged, yelling racial slurs and banging around in the hospital room," a probable cause statement says for Avery Mapes' arrest. The 23-year-old is charged with assault, endangering children, domestic violence, obstruction, and disorderly conduct as a result of his alleged outbursts.

Cops took Mapes into custody on Thursday after he allegedly attacked his live-in fiancee and the mother of his child that day while intoxicated. The woman had "several marks and bruises" that showed the extent of Mapes' assault, which included a punch to their 6-month-old's face, which left him with "multiple red marks and bruising," according to court documents.

"The defendant attempted to strike the mother of the child multiple times while she held the 6-month-old and instead, struck the child at least once," police allege.

When officers arrived at the couple's Toledo home, they found Mapes' fiancee with "bloody handprints" on the back of her hoodie, according to cops.

"She had bruising and red marks on her forehead and upper right area," the probable cause statement says, noting how Mapes allegedly ran at his fiancee before unleashing his attack. "It appeared as if her arm had been squeezed," the statement adds.

After being transported to a local medical facility, Mapes was handcuffed to a bed, which he allegedly dragged around his hospital room in an attempt to assault officers. He attempted to "kick and strike" medical staff members and "continued to yell racial slurs and profanities" while at the facility, police allege.

"The defendant refused to follow commands," court documents say.

Mapes was released on his own recognizance with an electronic monitoring device and was ordered to stay away from his fiancee and child. He is due in court on Dec. 17.