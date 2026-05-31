A Wyoming police sergeant stalked and repeatedly texted a nurse while at her hospital, telling her, "U have 3 minutes" to come outside "or I'm coming in," according to court documents. He was allegedly armed with a loaded Glock handgun.

Nicholas Joseph Kaminski, 36, was arrested last week and relieved from duty after allegedly harassing and stalking a nurse who works at Weston County Health Services Hospital, according to the Cowboy State Daily.

An arrest affidavit obtained by the local news outlet says Kaminski repeatedly texted and called the nurse while outside the hospital. He allegedly told the woman to take her "f—ing a— outside" or he would come in to confront her. It's unclear why.

"U have 3 minutes to either come out here or answer the phone," Kaminski allegedly said in a series of texts. "Answer the f—ing phone."

The sergeant added, "U made this worse by not coming outside," according to the affidavit. The woman allegedly replied, "Please just stop all of this. It doesn't have to be like this. You are the only one making it this way. Please."

Kaminski eventually left but continued calling and texting the woman throughout the night, according to police. A hospital employee reported seeing a man dressed in dark clothing that appeared to be Kaminski lurking outside around 3:30 a.m., the affidavit says.

As the nurse prepared to head home, Kaminski appeared again outside the hospital and was spotted heading toward the woman's car while she was leaving just before 4 a.m., according to the affidavit. A Weston County law enforcement officer was with her and allegedly ordered Kaminski to leave.

"She doesn't want to talk to you," the officer allegedly said.

"I don't give a f—," Kaminski replied, according to the affidavit. "Shut the f— up."

Kaminski then "started to sprint towards the vehicle," the affidavit states.

The former cop was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and battery and threatening another person with a drawn deadly weapon after police found a loaded Glock 48 handgun on him, with one round chambered and 10 rounds in the magazine.

A large folding knife, brass knuckles and a cellphone were also found on Kaminski, according to the affidavit. He is due to appear in court Tuesday.