A New Jersey man beat his wife to death with a barbell because he had a "long-simmering hatred" of her and was having an affair with a woman from Central America, cops say.

Michael A. Kless, 67, is charged with first-degree murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He's accused of killing his wife of nearly 40 years, 66-year-old Stacy E. Kless, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said. Cops responded around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to a home in the 100 block of Seward Drive in Ocean Township after receiving two calls about a murder.

Officers went inside the home and found Stacy Kless "obviously deceased." Cops identified her husband as the suspect and found him unconscious in his vehicle at a rest stop off the Garden State Parkway. He was rushed to the hospital where he is in critical condition.

The Asbury Park Press obtained a probable cause arrest warrant that said after the suspect killed his wife, he texted their two adult children to admit what he had done. He also allegedly sent an emailed admission to another person. The email reportedly "indicated a long simmering 'hatred' of Victim Kless, his involvement in a new intimate relationship with a woman from Central America, and a description of the murder itself" that matched evidence from the scene.

He also reportedly told his children that he planned to take his own life by ingesting prescription pills.

Cops then reportedly learned that about a half-hour before they were called, a work crew came to the home for a scheduled repair. When Michael Kless came to the door, he had a scratch on his face and insisted they reschedule their work, the affidavit reportedly said.

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Ocean Township Mayor John P. Napolitani Sr. told the Park Press the murder has left the community "blindsided." The couple was married 39 years and had grandchildren.

"Nobody saw this coming," Napolitani told the outlet. "There was not a clue this was going to happen."