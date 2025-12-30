A Texas man allegedly attacked his common-law wife — using zip ties, duct tape, a handgun and knife to bind and threaten her — while issuing a chilling vow about "killing their kids" before kidnapping them, cops say.

"What's another two bodies," Guadalupe Granados, 34, of McAllen, allegedly told his wife during the Dec. 19 attack, according to a criminal complaint obtained by local ABC affiliate KRGV. "The victim stated she understood Mr. Granados was referring to killing their kids."

Granados is facing charges of aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint in connection with the incident, according to Hidalgo County jail records. He was arrested on Dec. 21 following a "family violence" investigation by the McAllen Police Department.

The complaint says Granados and his wife were at their home on the 5700 block of North Broadway Avenue when they began arguing over relationship issues. Granados allegedly brandished the handgun and threatened her with it while they were in their bedroom.

"He then pulled back the bedcovers [revealing] zip ties, black duct tape and a knife," the complaint alleges, according to KRGV. Police say Granados ordered his wife to tie herself up with the zip ties on her wrists and ankles before taking their children out of the home. Police recovered the kids after arresting Granados.

"They are his children," McAllen Police Sgt. John Saenz confirmed to Law&Crime. "They were returned to family," Saenz said. "They are safe, and they are home."

Granados' wife called 911 after he fled their home and told police about his "what's another two bodies" statement, according to the complaint. He allegedly said he was willing to kill their kids "since his life is over," police say.

Granados was booked at the Hidalgo County jail on a $10,000 bond for the unlawful restraint charge, according to arrest records. Records do not list a bond amount for the other charges.