Fotis Dulos Says He Believes Missing Estranged Wife Jennifer Dulos Is Still Alive (VIDEO)

Fotis Dulos, the Connecticut man charged in the disappearance of his missing estranged wife Jennifer Farber Dulos, said in a new interview that he believes she is still alive.

“I do,” Dulos said during an interview with NBC News’ Dateline that will air in full at 10 p.m. EST on Monday. ” She was a great mother. I think she was an excellent mother. And I hope that she continues to be an excellent mother.” He declined to talk about it more than that, citing legal advice. He claimed to have nothing to with Jennifer’s disappearance, but would not elaborate.

This was before his arrest on Wednesday on another count of tampering with evidence.

Jennifer Dulos went missing from her New Canaan home May 24. Police said she was the victim of a violent crime.

Police also said Fotis Dulos’s girlfriend and co-defendant Michelle Troconis implicated him in covering up evidence: She allegedly claimed they’d made up alibis for May 24 and 25, and that she couldn’t account for his whereabouts on the morning of May 24. She said that was them on Hartford surveillance footage, which allegedly showed him disposing of trash at multiple locations.

Authorities argue that Dulos went to New Canaan and proceeded to lie in wait for his wife at her home as she returned from dropping their kids off at school. The crime and clean up happened between 8:05 a.m. and 10:25 a.m. police said.

JUST IN: here’s Fotis Dulos’ new mug shot. In the lengthy warrant for this new evidence tampering charge, police say they can place Dulos in New Canaan at the time his estranged wife disappeared. They also say her blood was found in the car Dulos was driving then. @News12CT pic.twitter.com/oWxFTBKzNh — Marissa Alter (@MarissaAlter) September 4, 2019

ICYMI: Fotis Dulos and his lawyer speak to press outside of the Connecticut State Police station in Bridgeport. This comes after Fotis was arrested a second time in connection to the disappearance of his estranged wife, Jennifer Farber Dulos on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/H63l7OWAD4 — FOX61 (@FOX61News) September 4, 2019

Troconis also turned herself in on Thursday over a new charge. Her attorney told reporters that she should be considered innocent. Fotis Dulos denies allegations against him, and insisted he didn’t play a role in his wife’s disappearance. His defense lawyer Norm Pattis has argued that the missing woman might have staged her disappearance to hurt her husband. Her family rejects the claim. Jennifer Dulos claimed in their divorce that her husband harbored revenge fantasies against people who wronged him.

[Screengrab via NBC]