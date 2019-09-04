Fotis Dulos Arrested Again in Connection to Disappearance of His Estranged Wife, Jennifer Dulos

Connecticut man Fotis Dulos was arrested again on Wednesday in connection to the disappearance of his estranged wife Jennifer Dulos. He faces another count of tampering with evidence, according to NBC Connecticut. The source cited in the story was described as someone “close to the investigation.” Fotis Dulos’s defense lawyer confirmed the arrest, but didn’t provide other information.

Jennifer Dulos went missing on May 24 from New Canaan. The mother of five was in the middle of an ugly divorce from her husband. The kids are currently with their maternal grandmother in New York.

Fotis Dulos, who is a Farmington resident, and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis were arrested in June for allegedly tampering with evidence, and hindering prosecution. Police said that people resembling them were seen on surveillance disposing of evidence from the case in Hartford.

They’ve both pleaded not guilty to charges. Fotis Dulos’s defense lawyer Norm Pattis previously said they were exploring a “revenge suicide” theory in the case, suggesting that Jennifer Dulos staged her disappearance to spite her husband. The missing woman’s family firmly pushed back on the claim.

In his first public comments about the case, Fotis Dulos numbered himself among those who were “worried about Jennifer.”

“It’s been very different,” he told NBC New York 4. “Been a very tough time for the whole family, we’re all worried about Jennifer. I’m worried very much about the kids and what they’re going through.”

Police said Jennifer Dulos was the victim of a violent crime, based on the DNA evidence found at her time. Prosecutors also claimed that her husband’s DNA was mixed with her blood, which investigators allegedly found in her kitchen sink. In divorce documents, Jennifer claimed that Fotis harbored revenge fantasies against people who wronged him.

