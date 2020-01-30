Fotis Dulos’ Attorneys Want to Preserve Purported ‘Note’ In Which He Maintained His Innocence

Murder defendant Fotis Dulos might be in grisly shape at the hospital, but his criminal case is still ongoing. His attorneys filed a motion on Thursday demanding that cops preserve evidence found in a search executed at his Farmington home.

UPDATE: motion from Dulos defense team asking all evidence found during search of Dulos’ home be preserved. That includes a note in Dulos’ car proclaiming his innocence. ⁦@News12CT⁩ pic.twitter.com/MF7YnC9cAh — Marissa Alter (@MarissaAlter) January 30, 2020

Lawyers singled out a note in which Dulos remained he was innocent of murdering his estranged wife Jennfer Farber Dulos.

“Upon information and belief, in the course of executing a search of Fotis Dulos’s car, law enforcement officials recovered a note in which Mr. Dulos declared a note in which he declared his innocence of the infamous and heinous crimes that the State has accused him of and claimed his lawyers have the evidence to prove it,” they wrote. “This note is presently in the custody of the Farmington Police Department or the Connecticut State Police.”

They didn’t spell out their source regarding this, but law enforcement sources described such a note in The Hartford Courant. Figuratively speaking, cops are pretty much keeping their mouths shut in public.

Police executed a search warrant on Dulos’ Farmington home mere days after he allegedly attempted to die by suicide in his garbage via carbon monoxide poisoning. He remains at a Bronx, New York hospital in critical condition. The precise, long-term affect on his body remain unclear. Confusion and shock infused early reports on the matter. At first, it was believed that he died, then it was reported that he was found unresponsive.

We are waiting to hear #FotisDulos‘s condition. Depending on his diagnosis, it is possible we could see a competency hearing. Under CT Gen. Stat. 54-56(d), “a defendant is not competent if he is unable to understand the proceedings against him or to assist in his own defense.” pic.twitter.com/X8gsI8387H — Aaron Keller (@AKellerLawCrime) January 28, 2020

Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five who lived in New Canaan, went missing May 24 amid an ugly divorce from her husband. Police said he killed her, and that his girlfriend, and a male attorney-friend helped him dispose of evidence and concoct an alibi.

