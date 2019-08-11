Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Flips Bird at Media Outlets in Cheeky Instagram Post

If you’ve had any inkling of celebrity news these past months, you might know that Full House star Lori Loughlin and fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli are in trouble with the law for allegedly trying to buy their daughters’ way into college. Well, one of the children, social media figure Olivia Jade Giannulli, just came out with this cheeky Instagram from Sunday afternoon.

There she is, with the double-barrel middle fingers.

Just Posted: A message from @oliviajadee, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s daughter, to the media. Read the caption pic.twitter.com/L0vHQLud6K — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 11, 2019

As the man said, read the caption. She tagged The Daily Mail, PEOPLE, Perez Hilton, and “@everyothermediaoutlet.” (Golly, does she mean us too?) Olivia Jade wrapped up the post, “#close #source #says.”

To be sure, media coverage is rarely positive when the subject the defendant in a criminal case, and the Giannullis–Loughlin in particular–has stuck out like sore thumbs because of a combination of their fame, and the defendants’ ostensible reluctance to plead guilty in the wide-ranging, so-called “Operation Varsity Blues” scandal. Where other parents and figures are admitting wrongdoing, the famous couple is pushing back in court.

The combination of celebrity, wealth, and crime is like catnip to media outlets. The bad attention, however, certainly has done no favors to Olivia Jade’s status as a social media figure. Hilton’s site recently picked up an ET story. The headline: “Source Says Olivia Jade Still Resents Mom Over Scandal — But Is Getting Help From Daddy To Fix Her Brand.” The Daily Mail and PEOPLE have also continued to cover her in recent days.

[Image via Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]