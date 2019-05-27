Lori Loughlin’s Daughter ‘Fully Knew’ How She Got into USC and Saw No Issue With it, ‘Insider’ Says

Full House actress Lori Loughlin‘s daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli, 19, reportedly “fully knew” how she ended up getting enrolled in USC and saw nothing wrong with it, a source dubbed an “insider” told Us Weekly.

“Olivia fully knew what her parents did to get her into USC, but didn’t think there was anything wrong with it,” the source said. The comments come after government prosecutors already alleged in charging documents that Olivia Jade had at a front row seat to her parents’ alleged fraud.

Both Olivia Jade and her sister Isabella posed for photographs on rowing machines even though neither of them had ever participated in crew, for example. Those photos were used in fake academic profiles that were helped justify being accepted to USC.

Their parents, Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, were accused of “agree[ing] to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the [University of Southern California (USC)] crew team–despite the fact that they did not participate in crew.” Loughlin and Giannulli don’t want to guarantee themselves prison time, so they’ve opted to fight money laundering and fraud charges in court.

It was recently reported that Olivia Jade has been “begging” to be let back into USC.

Technically, unlike other students involved in this scandal through their parents, Giannulli “didn’t get officially kicked out” of the school she ended up in. As a result, she is reportedly “begging the school to let her back in.”

After her parents were arrested, a video on Olivia Jade’s YouTube channel elicited some outrage. In that video, she just happened to say “I don’t really care about school.”

[Image via Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]