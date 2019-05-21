Lori Loughlin’s Daughter ‘Didn’t Really Care About School.’ Now She’s Reportedly ‘Begging’ to Go Back.

Full House actress Lori Loughlin‘s daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli, 19, is reportedly “begging” to be let back into USC–the university her parents alleged bribed her into–just months after one of her YouTube influencer videos elicited outrage. In the video, Giannulli said “I don’t really care about school.”

Technically, unlike other students involved in this scandal through their parents, Giannulli “didn’t get officially kicked out” of the school she ended up in. Therefore, she is “begging the school to let her back in,” Us Weekly reported, quoting an unnamed source.

“Olivia Jade wants to go back to USC,” the source said. Remarkably, Giannulli sees the writing on the wall, but is reportedly voicing this in the hopes people believe she’s changed.

“She knows they won’t let her in, so she’s hoping this info gets out,” a source dubbed a “separate insider” said. “She wants to come out looking like she’s changed, learned life lessons and is growing as a person, so she for sure wants people to think she is interested in her education.” As noted in the story, Giannulli is currently stuck in neutral. She’s neither booted out nor accepted at the university. Her career there–and the career of her sister Isabella–has been put on “hold.”

Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli allegedly created fake rowing profiles to get their daughters into USC. After the charges were announced, Olivia Jade in particular received a lot of backlash. People immediately recalled a YouTube video in which she said she didn’t “really care” about school.

“I don’t know how much of school I’m gonna attend … I do want the experience of like game days, partying … I don’t really care about school, as you guys all know,” she said at the time. She later apologized to her nearly 2 million subscribers.

“A lot of people like to attack me for the way I’ve grown up because it’s really different from a lot of people, and so anything I say that’s remotely ignorant or bratty or something that I genuinely don’t mean, it gets so much backlash,” she said.

The legal troubles for Olivia Jade’s parents, meanwhile, are ongoing.

The couple was accused of “agree[ing] to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the [University of Southern California (USC)] crew team–despite the fact that they did not participate in crew.”

Loughlin and Giannulli don’t want to guarantee themselves prison time, so they’ve opted to fight money laundering and fraud charges. It remains to be seen how this legal strategy plays out.

