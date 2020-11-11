Detroit Rips ‘Hearsay, Speculation and Conspiracy Theories’: It’s a Desperate Attempt to ‘Overturn’ Election

President-elect Joe Biden decisively won the 2020 election, and the “frivolous” lawsuits pouring in from the losing side are nothing more than desperate attempts to “overturn” the results, the city of Detroit said in a motion denouncing the Republican Party’s ongoing “assault on the fundamental underpinnings of our democracy.”

“This is one more in a series of ill-conceived cases filed in an attempt to overturn the results of the presidential election,” Detroit and its secretary clerk Janice Winfrey wrote in a motion on Wednesday. “Like other cases, this complaint relies on hearsay, speculation and unfounded conspiracy theories. And, as in other cases, the plaintiffs here cannot seriously argue that the ‘fraud’ they claim could have possibly influenced the outcome of this election.”

The Motor City brought the fire in 22-page motion, which said that supporters of lame-duck President Donald Trump only decided to contest the election after it became clear that their candidate lost.

“Importantly, plaintiffs did not come forward with their objections while the process was underway,” attorney David Fink wrote in the brief. “Although they are challengers, they did not bring formal challenges. Instead, they waited until the votes were cast, the count was well-underway, and their favored candidate was declared a loser in Michigan by the national news services, before deciding to challenge the process.”

The brief by Wayne County, whose seat is Detroit, is similarly scathing.

“Plaintiffs weave a tale of mystery and conspiracy; unnamed individuals participated in nefarious activities to rob the citizens of Detroit of their sacred voting rights,” the county’s lead attorney Janet Anderson-Davis wrote. “Although superficially intriguing, this court should reject that view for the sounder conclusion that election officials and workers appropriately performed their jobs.”

The city and county filed the documents in Michigan’s Third Circuit Court.

Read Detroit’s scathing motion below:

[Image via WDIV4 screengrab]

