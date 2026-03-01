Three Michigan men, all over 60 years old, who were found slaughtered in a Detroit basement after being "brutally assaulted" have been linked to a hammer attack suspect who was caught with three phones after assaulting someone near the residence, according to prosecutors.

Lance Clowney II, 27, allegedly attacked an individual near the residence where the bodies were discovered and is said to be connected to the men's deaths, though it's not yet been revealed how, according to local Fox affiliate WJBK, citing statements made by prosecutors at Clowney's arraignment.

Online court records show that Clowney is currently facing charges of assault with intent to murder and assault with a dangerous weapon. He has yet to be charged in the slayings.

Clowney was remanded to court and denied bond after prosecutors told a Detroit judge he was a threat to the community, WJBK reports.

Court records show that Clowney has multiple felony convictions for armed robbery, carjacking, felony firearm possession and fleeing police. He was released from prison in January 2025 after being sentenced to five to 15 years for the carjacking and armed robbery convictions; he pleaded guilty to assault and battery in May and was sentenced to 40 days in jail, with a judge giving him credit for time served.

"Due to the assaultive nature, we believe the defendant is connected to not only this assault with the complaining witness in this matter, but the connection to three decedents in the basement," a prosecutor said last week during Clowney's arraignment for the alleged hammer attack.

Police say they were in the area where the assault happened investigating a missing person report when they were approached by a person who told them they had been attacked near the home where the bodies were. Prosecutors say the victim reported being attacked by a man with a hammer, who is believed to be Clowney. He was allegedly caught by cops with the hammer, a baseball bat, and three phones.

When officers entered the home where the assault allegedly happened, they found the bodies of Norman Hamlin, 66, Mark Barnett, 65, and William Barrett, 72, covered in "dirty clothes" and a carpet, according to an update provided by police officials last week.

"It does not appear that the bodies were brought there," Detroit Police Cmdr. Rebecca McKay told reporters at a press conference after the discovery. "It appears that the assault happened inside of the home."

McKay said authorities were in the 3100 block of South Edsel Street at about 12:50 p.m. on Feb. 18 probing the missing person report.

"Police went into that home and found the three individuals … in the basement deceased," McKay explained.

Sources told local ABC affiliate WXYZ that the home where the bodies were found had blood everywhere. The men had been dead for about a day.

"[The victims] had apparently been brutally assaulted," McKay said.

Neighbors told local media outlets they didn't see or hear anything out of the ordinary leading up to the discovery.

"Didn't hear a thing," said block club president Thomas Barnes in an interview with WXYZ. "Tragic, especially when it's right there under your nose, so to speak."

Clowney is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday for a probable cause hearing.