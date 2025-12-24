A mother from Michigan beat her 14-year-old daughter with autism to death because she wanted to be with her boyfriend instead, authorities reportedly testified.

Vangie Renee Averhart, 37, stands accused of murder in the death of Kylee Clark, who died at a hospital in July, according to court records. On Monday, Averhart went before a judge to determine whether prosecutors had probable cause to take her to trial on murder and child abuse charges.

According to a courtroom report from The Detroit News, Averhart's boyfriend testified he left Kylee and her mother alone for about 10 minutes on July 7 at their Detroit home when Averhart screamed for help. He found Kylee was in distress and "making a noise." He said he pulled out a piece of food from her mouth before performing CPR. Paramedics rushed her to the hospital, where she ultimately died.

Dr. Marcus DeGraw, a child abuse pediatrician, reportedly testified that Kylee suffered from blunt force trauma to the head that caused a massive brain bleed.

"She suffered a massive, significant intracranial injury that ultimately led to her death," DeGraw reportedly said. "She had significant, direct blunt force trauma to the head … probably from multiple, direct blunt force blows … It would take a significant amount of force to cause these types of injuries."

Prosecutors say Averhart no longer wanted to care for Kylee, who, in addition to autism, was also diagnosed with Cornelia de Lange syndrome, a genetic disorder that impedes development. Averhart allegedly wanted to ditch Kylee so she could be with her boyfriend.

"Ms. Averhart is only trying to protect herself. She wasn't interested in protecting Kylee," Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Tina Ripley said, according to The Detroit News. "She didn't even want to be with Kylee anymore. She wanted to be with [her boyfriend]. She made that very clear."

Averhart's attorney is pointing the finger at her boyfriend. The defendant said her boyfriend slapped Kylee with an open hand because the girl had spilled milk.

More from Law&Crime: 'Duct taped … for days': 6-year-old girl died weighing 27 pounds after being 'forced to stay in a dog crate' and watch court-appointed guardian eat: Cops

"I think we have the wrong person sitting in the chair next to me," defense attorney Dennis Whittie said.

But prosecutors say the boyfriend denied hitting Kylee and his story has been consistent throughout.

A judge said there was enough evidence for Averhart to face trial.

As Law&Crime previously reported, Averhart gave multiple accounts of how her daughter sustained her injuries, none of which made much sense.

First, she claimed the girl choked on a sandwich, then on a banana. She also pointed the finger at her boyfriend, but he passed a lie detector test and was not around at the time of the incident, the Metro Detroit News reported.

Prosecutors reportedly said Kylee, who was nonverbal, lived in a locked room. Her mother allegedly told others that she "didn't want this child anymore." Child Protective Services had previously investigated Averhart on several occasions over concerns for Kylee's safety, per MDN.

More coverage: 'Unresponsive and gasping': Man nearly beats girlfriend's toddler daughter to death, says girl's horrific injuries were 'allergic reaction,' cops say

Kylee's family members told local NBC affiliate WDIV that she suffered the injuries at her home on July 7 and died five days later at a hospital.

"Kylee's mother lied right from the get-go about pretty much everything. She's just rotten," her paternal great-uncle Jeffrey Clark told the outlet. "I mean, it's her own flesh and blood."

Clark said Kylee's father had been trying to obtain custody of the girl in the months leading up to the alleged murder.

"And supposedly she said 'you can have her, I don't want her,'" Clark recalled. "[It's] hard to fathom. I don't know if it's some vindictive thing on her part or if she's just pure evil."

Averhart remains in the Wayne County Jail without bond. Her next court date is scheduled for Nov. 26.

Kylee's obituary said she "left an everlasting mark on the hearts of those who knew her."

"Kylee had a vibrant soul and a beautiful way of experiencing the world. She loved music — it filled her days with joy and comfort — and she was always happiest when she had her favorite snacks nearby," the obituary said. "She saw beauty in every color and brought brightness into every room with her spirit. With a love for textures, sensations, and using her hands, Kylee found joy in the little things many might overlook. Whether it was a soft blanket, a crunchy snack, or a rhythmic song, she embraced the world in her own unique way."