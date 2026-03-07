A mother in Michigan is accused of leaving her five children alone in her vehicle with an unsecured gun inside to pick up a DoorDash order, leading to her 11-year-old son shooting her 6-year-old daughter dead.

Tonya Charisse-Annice Johnson, 41, has been charged with three counts of second-degree child abuse, failing to securely store a firearm, resulting in death, and four counts of felony firearm, the Detroit Police Department announced.

The defendant appeared in court on Thursday, where more details in the case came to light.

On Monday, at about noon, Johnson and her five children were in a vehicle in the parking lot on the 9700 block of Harper Avenue in Detroit. The mother was a DoorDash driver, and she had driven to a restaurant there to pick up food, local Fox affiliate WJBK reported.

Johnson is alleged to have left her five children — ages 2 to 11-years-old — unattended in the vehicle while she was inside the restaurant. There was also an unsecured handgun in the vehicle, police said, and the defendant's 11-year-old son found it.

The boy fired the gun, striking his 6-year-old sister in the head, "fatally wounding her," police said. Officers were called to the area at about 12:06 p.m. and "observed the child suffering from a gunshot wound to the head."

The shooting victim was brought to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her name is unclear at this time of writing.

Police investigated the shooting, leading to them bringing charges against Johnson.

Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Aniela Bosca was harsh in her evaluation of the shooting.

"There is going to be life-long trauma that this young man is going to suffer as a result of shooting his sister," Bosca said, per WJBK. "Knowing that he killed her, the other children that were in the vehicle watching this happen, and this was negligible."

Johnson reportedly wiped away tears as she appeared virtually in court on Thursday. Her defense attorney said "nobody feels worse right now" than the defendant.

She is set to appear back in court on March 13.