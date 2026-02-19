Three men, all over 50 years old, were found slaughtered in a Detroit basement after being "brutally assaulted," according to police. Their bodies were reportedly found wrapped in towels and carpeting by cops investigating a missing person report, who were approached by a person and told they had been attacked inside the home.

"It does not appear that the bodies were brought there," Detroit Police Cmdr. Rebecca McKay told reporters at a press conference on Wednesday. "It appears that the assault happened inside of the home."

McKay said authorities were in the 3100 block of South Edsel Street at about 12:50 p.m. on Wednesday probing the missing person report when a person unrelated to the initial report approached officers and told them they had been attacked in a nearby home.

"Police went into that home and found the three individuals … in the basement deceased," McKay explained. Sources told local ABC affiliate WXYZ that the bodies were wrapped up in towels and carpeting, with blood everywhere throughout the home.

"[The men] had apparently been brutally assaulted," McKay said, noting that police had not yet identified the victims.

Neighbors told local media outlets they didn't see or hear anything out of the ordinary leading up to the discovery.

"Didn't hear a thing," said block club president Thomas Barnes in an interview with WXYZ. "Tragic, especially when it's right there under your nose, so to speak."

Neighbor Rayshawn Brown told local Fox affiliate WJBK he was "worried because we don't know who did it," with police having no suspects identified yet.

"It could be anybody," Brown said.

McKay said that all three men appear to be over 50 years old. She called on the public to reach out to police if anyone has information on what possibly happened.

It's currently unclear if there is a connection between the missing person report and body discovery, according to McKay. "We can't answer that question right now, but we should have an answer for you soon," she said.