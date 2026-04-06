Three Michigan men, all over 60 years old, who were found slaughtered in a Detroit basement in February were "brutally assaulted" by a man wielding a hammer and knife who was initially arrested for attacking someone else inside the home — and now faces a first-degree murder charge, officials say.

Lance Clowney II, 27, attacked the individuals at a residence in the 3100 block of Edsel Street on Feb. 17 and then fled the scene, according to a press release from the Wayne County prosecutor.

The bodies were discovered the following day but weren't linked to Clowney until several weeks later, when he was arrested and charged with intent to murder and assault with a dangerous weapon for attacking a fourth man at the same residence, the press release says. A month passed before he was eventually charged with murder last week following the completion of the homicide investigation by the Detroit Police Department.

"Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Lance Alan Clowney, 27, of Detroit, in connection with the homicides of Mark Barnett, 65, and Norman Hamlin, 66, both of Detroit, and Williams Barrett, 72, of River Rouge," the prosecutor's press release says. "On February 17, 2026, at Mr. Hamlin's home … it is alleged that Defendant Clowney struck the victims multiple times with a hammer and a knife, fatally wounding them, before fleeing the scene."

Barrett's wife reported him missing on Feb. 18 before the bodies were discovered at Hamlin's home later the same day. Police said they were in the area investigating the missing person report when they were approached by a person who told them they had been attacked at the home. Prosecutors said the victim reported being pummeled by a man with a hammer, who turned out to be Clowney, according to the prosecutor's office.

He was allegedly caught by cops with the hammer, a baseball bat, and three phones.

Due to the "assaultive nature" of the attack on the fourth victim, cops said they believed Clowney was connected to the three bodies found in the basement. Court records show that he has multiple felony convictions for armed robbery, carjacking, felony firearm possession and fleeing police. Clowney was released from prison in January 2025 after being sentenced to five to 15 years for the carjacking and armed robbery convictions; he pleaded guilty to assault and battery in May and was sentenced to 40 days in jail, with a judge giving him credit for time served.

"It does not appear that the bodies were brought there," Detroit Police Cmdr. Rebecca McKay told reporters at a press conference after the three seniors were found dead at Hamlin's home. "It appears that the assault happened inside of the home."

Sources told local ABC affiliate WXYZ that the residence and basement were covered in blood following the killings.

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"[The victims] had apparently been brutally assaulted," McKay said.

Neighbors told media outlets they didn't see or hear anything out of the ordinary leading up to the discovery.

"Didn't hear a thing," said block club president Thomas Barnes in an interview with WXYZ. "Tragic, especially when it's right there under your nose, so to speak."

Online court records show that Clowney is currently facing charges of first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and assault with a dangerous weapon. He was remanded to court and denied bond after prosecutors said he was a threat to the community.

Clowney's next court date is a probable cause conference scheduled for April 8. A preliminary examination is set for April 15.