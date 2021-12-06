Yoga, Detox, and Protein Bars: Texas Woman Who Took Private Jet to Storm the Capitol on Jan. 6 Shares Her Prison Plans

Jennifer “Jenna” Ryan, who was sentenced to 60 days in prison after boasting on Twitter that her “white skin” meant she wouldn’t serve any time for storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, apparently has big plans for her upcoming incarceration.

“The only thing that I can see that’s good about having to go prison is that I’m going to be able to work out a lot and do a lot of yoga and detox,” Ryan said in a video posted to TikTok on Sunday. “Also I can’t eat because the food is awful and there’s just no food. So hopefully they have like some protein shakes and some protein bars, I think, because you don’t want to like eat green bologna, that’s what they have to eat.”

Ryan, a Texas-based real estate broker and self-proclaimed life coach, said that losing weight would make her prison time worthwhile.

“If I do that it will be worth going to prison for 60 days,” Ryan said. “If I can lose 30 pounds it would be so worth it. So, you have to look at the bright side of everything you do and that’s what I’m trying to do, so, wish me luck!”

Ryan makes no mention of the actions that landed her in prison in the first place: joining the mob of Donald Trump supporters trying to stop—violently, at times—the counting of Electoral College votes and prevent certification of Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election.

Ryan’s Sunday TikTok post certainly wasn’t her first time taking to social media in connection with her actions on Jan. 6.

She posted about taking a private plane to Washington ahead of Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally. Days later, she begged Trump for a pardon that never came.

Then, in March, she dropped the now-infamous “not going to jail” tweet, saying that she has “blonde hair white skin a great job a great future … sorry to rain on your hater parade. I did nothing wrong.”

Ryan was singing a different tune—kind of—after she pleaded guilty in October to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

“I apologize to the Court, to America, the Capitol Police and Congress,” she wrote in an October letter to U.S. District Judge Christoper Cooper, a Barack Obama appointee, ahead of sentencing. “Please see my deep remorse, regret and willingness to accept full responsibility for my actions.”

To the extent Ryan was remorseful, however, she was also defiant.

“While I feel badly about unlawfully entering into the Capitol on January 6th, not everything I did that day was bad,” Ryan wrote in the letter. “Some actions I took that day were good. I came to DC to protest the election results. I wanted my voice to be heard. My only weapon was my voice and my cell phone.” She went on to discuss what she described as an “information war” in the U.S., and said she had a right to voice her “opinions and concerns, even when [her] thoughts and feelings are contrary to the mainstream narrative.”

Ryan also accused federal prosecutors of lying about the timeline of her actions, and misrepresenting her thoughts about her actions at the Capitol.

“[T]he Prosecutor makes assumptions about what I was thinking and feeling; and I am being accused of lying about my own inner experience of the events that took place on January 6th,” Ryan wrote. “I contest that I am not lying about how I felt, what I thought or what I believed. I have every right to feel, think and believe according to my own experience–even when the experience contradicts that of people who were not at the event themselves.”

Ryan’s Twitter timeline similarly doesn’t appear to show a ton of remorse over breaching the Capitol.

“Charged with Parading, Picketing & Protesting in DC on January 6th. Sentenced to 60 days prison for 2 mins 8 sec in doorway,” her Twitter bio says.

“Here’s a headshot for the media to use,” Ryan tweeted Monday.

Ryan’s Twitter timeline also makes multiple references to Jan. 6 defendants as “patriots,” amplifies conspiracy theories about the coronavirus vaccine, and pushes widely disproven lies about the 2020 presidential election that ultimately led to the Capitol siege.

Ryan is set to report to prison in early January 2022.

[Image via KTVT]

