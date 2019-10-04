Featured Posts

‘Never Seen Anything So Unjust’: Trump Will Let Lawyers Decide Whether He’ll Cooperate with House Subpoenas

by | 4:29 pm, October 4th, 2019

President Trump on Friday said “I don’t know; that’s up to the lawyers” when asked whether or not he would cooperate with subpoenas from the House of Representatives in an impeachment inquiry.

Trump made the comment outside the White House before departing on Marine One on Friday.

“I know the lawyers think they’ve never seen anything so unfair. They’ve never seen anything so unjust. I’ve been President now for almost three years, and I’ve been going through this for almost three years. It’s almost become, like, a part of my day.”

He then went on to discuss his record with the economy and with employment.  His full comments are available here.

The request for information, outlined by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, is outlined here.  The White House has voluntarily refused to hand over the information, the Committee says.  That’s why legal observers say it’s unlikely Trump’s lawyers would actually agree to hand it over after a subpoena:

 

[Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.]

Aaron Keller - On Air Host

Aaron Keller is an attorney licensed in two states. He holds a juris doctor degree from the University of New Hampshire School of Law and a broadcast journalism degree from Syracuse University. During law school, he completed legal residencies in the Office of the New Hampshire Attorney General and in a local prosecutor’s office. He was employed as a summer associate in the New Hampshire Department of Safety, which manages the state police, and further served as a summer law clerk for a New York trial judge. Before law school, Keller worked for television stations in New York and in the Midwest, mostly as an evening news anchor and investigative reporter. His original reporting on the Wisconsin murder of Teresa Halbach was years later featured in the Netflix film "Making A Murderer."

