Federal appeals court pauses House GOP’s deposition of Manhattan DA’s former deputy in Trump probe

The Second Circuit temporarily blocked the deposition of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s former deputy Mark Pomerantz, mere hours before he was slated to testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday morning.

The administrative stay preserves the status quo as the appellate court decides whether House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan’s questioning of Pomerantz is constitutionally permissible.

Earlier this month, Bragg sued the Ohio Republican after his committee issued a subpoena to Pomerantz, who resigned from the DA’s office a little more than a year ago. Pomerantz believed at the time that Bragg had been too timid about prosecuting former President Donald Trump — and wrote about it in a memoir titled “People v. Trump,” describing the case that he would have brought. Jordan argues that Pomerantz whittled away any privilege by writing the book and embarking on a media tour about it.

In a 25-page opinion and order on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil — a Trump appointee — sided with Jordan in a scathing ruling sending up a slogan of many of the former president’s critics: “No one is above the law.”

“The subpoena was issued with a ‘valid legislative purpose’ in connection with the ‘broad’ and ‘indispensable’ congressional power to ‘conduct investigations,’” Vyskocil wrote. “It is not the role of the federal judiciary to dictate what legislation Congress may consider or how it should conduct its deliberations in that connection.

The Second Circuit’s ruling, which was not docketed by press time, was first reported by Fox News.

“IT IS HEREBY ORDERED, that an administrative stay of the return date of the subpoena is granted so that a three-judge panel may consider the motion seeking a stay pending appeal of the district court’s order,” the ruling reads. “This order reflects no judgment regarding the merits of the parties’ respective positions.”

Jordan must respond to Bragg’s emergency motion by Friday, and the DA can file a response by Saturday. A hearing date has not yet been set.

This is a developing story.

